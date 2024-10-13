We must call out pastors for fake prophecies - Arnold Asamoah Baidoo

Speaking on United Showbiz on Saturday, Arnold stressed how these attitudes of prophets breed mistrust among followers of God, which, according to him, decreases people's faith in God.

“We are mocking God if one representative of God is saying A, the other B. It breeds mistrust. Some of the purposes for going to church is trust because we believe that something will happen there. So if I have 2 representatives of God giving me 2 different accounts of a particular thing, in my mind, I'll feel I'm at the wrong place. Memberships are decreasing because of the lack of trust in pastors nowadays," he stated.

Arnold also emphasised that these contradicting prophecies could lead to societal unrest, citing an instance where Reverend Owusu-Bempah prophesied the death of the Chief Iman.

“In 2019, Rev. Owusu Bempah said in December that Chief Imam would pass away. This triggered some Muslim youths to ambush his church, destroy properties, and assault some members. And so these prophecies can lead to unrest sometimes.”

Arnold then stated that prophets who make fake prophecies should be confronted.

“For me, to conclude, we have to call out prophets who make a declaration and it doesn’t come to pass," he stated.

The conversation follows the recent prophecies on the upcoming December 7 election, and ones the country has witnessed in recent years, particularly about elections which the outcomes do not turn out to be true.

