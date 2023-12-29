ADVERTISEMENT
Your love and prayers gave me the strength – Afua thanks Ghanaians after sing-a-thon record

Evans Annang

Afua Asantewaa Aduonum, the lady who took a shot at the Guinness World Record sing-a-thon has thanked Ghanaians for their support.

Afua Asantewaa's Singathon currently underway
Afua Asantewaa's Singathon currently underway

She said her feat of setting the record at 126 hours and 52 minutes would not have been possible if not for the love and prayers of Ghanaians.

In a post shared on her Facebook page to announce the end of her campaign, the entrepreneur and mother spoke about how she had been able to set a new record for herself.

“THIS IS WHERE I END MY JOURNEY! 126 HOURS, 52MINS. WE BROKE A RECORD AND SET A NEW ONE. IT WAS YOUR LOVE, DEDICATION, MOTIVATION, AND PRAYERS THAT GAVE ME THE STRENGTH TO GET ON MY FEET EVERY TIME AND KEEP GOING FOR THIS LONG. IT WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU! THANK YOU EVERYONE, THANK YOU GHANA!” she wrote.

Afua started her attempt at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and has received support from many Ghanaians, including celebrities, politicians, and the world at large.

Afua Asantewaa ends sing-a-thon attempt after 126 hours and 52 minutes
Afua Asantewaa ends sing-a-thon attempt after 126 hours and 52 minutes Pulse Ghana

24 hours earlier, she had matched up the hours attained by the reigning individual to have sung the longest; India’s Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours.

Several Ghanaian celebrities stormed the Akwaaba village to lend their support to the journalist and former beauty queen.

In the last five days, actors and musicians, including Becca, Cina Soul, Sista Afia, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, Sarkodie and Nana Ama McBrown, have all appeared in person to support her.

Ghana’s Vice President and flagbearer of the ruling NPP Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was also there to give morale for the record attempt.

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

