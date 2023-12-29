Your love and prayers gave me the strength – Afua thanks Ghanaians after sing-a-thon record

In a post shared on her Facebook page to announce the end of her campaign, the entrepreneur and mother spoke about how she had been able to set a new record for herself.

“THIS IS WHERE I END MY JOURNEY! 126 HOURS, 52MINS. WE BROKE A RECORD AND SET A NEW ONE. IT WAS YOUR LOVE, DEDICATION, MOTIVATION, AND PRAYERS THAT GAVE ME THE STRENGTH TO GET ON MY FEET EVERY TIME AND KEEP GOING FOR THIS LONG. IT WOULDN’T HAVE BEEN POSSIBLE WITHOUT YOU! THANK YOU EVERYONE, THANK YOU GHANA!” she wrote.

Afua started her attempt at midnight on Sunday, December 24, and has received support from many Ghanaians, including celebrities, politicians, and the world at large.

24 hours earlier, she had matched up the hours attained by the reigning individual to have sung the longest; India’s Sunil Waghmare, who sang for 105 hours.

Several Ghanaian celebrities stormed the Akwaaba village to lend their support to the journalist and former beauty queen.

In the last five days, actors and musicians, including Becca, Cina Soul, Sista Afia, Kwabena Kwabena, Eno Barony, Kobi Rana, Sarkodie and Nana Ama McBrown, have all appeared in person to support her.