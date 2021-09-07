The sad incident occurred at Gomoa Dego in the Gomoa West District of the Central Region, according to a report by 3news.com.
10-year-old girl battles for life after uncle cut her neck with machete at Gomoa Dego
Doctors have said that some veins in the neck of a 10-year-old girl have been cut off after her uncle inflicted machete wounds on her.
The news website reported the victim as saying her Uncle identified as Nana Yaw had warned her not to sit in front of his door because children in the house always make his doorstep dirty.
On Monday, September 6, around 4:30 pm, the victim’s uncle met her and other kids playing on his corridor and then asked them to leave, an instruction she claimed they complied with.
However, the said uncle entered his room and returned with a sharpened machete with which he inflicted a deep wound on her neck, the victim narrated.
She was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Special Hospital after some residents came to her rescue.
The suspect fled after committing the heartless assault on the youngster but Gomoa Dego Police are reported to be on a manhunt for him.
