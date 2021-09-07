10-year-old girl battles for life after uncle cut her neck with machete at Gomoa Dego

The news website reported the victim as saying her Uncle identified as Nana Yaw had warned her not to sit in front of his door because children in the house always make his doorstep dirty.

On Monday, September 6, around 4:30 pm, the victim’s uncle met her and other kids playing on his corridor and then asked them to leave, an instruction she claimed they complied with.

However, the said uncle entered his room and returned with a sharpened machete with which he inflicted a deep wound on her neck, the victim narrated.

She was rushed to the Winneba Trauma and Special Hospital after some residents came to her rescue.