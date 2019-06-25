However, it is such a pitiful scene to behold how a 14-year-old ignorant boy was forced to marry an equally naive 15-year-old girl he reportedly impregnated.

A video circulating online shows how the two teenagers were ‘tied to each other’ in marriage they have no idea how far and where it will take them.

The incident, according to gistreel.com, happened at south eastern states in Nigeria.

Parents of the youngsters are seen in the video advising them on how to lead marriage life so as to have a peaceful and enjoyable union.

However, the innocence and hopelessness written on the faces of the couple has triggered backlash from some social media users who held the view that the children have been condemned to bondage.

Apparently, unless there is any arrangement to ensure they continue their education, the future of the teenagers and their unborn child is in limbo.

Watch part of the marriage ceremony in the video below: