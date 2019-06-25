The controversial counsellor, for want of attention, has adopted a way of communicating his opinions on marriage and its related issues that is always annoying to some members of the public, and he benefits by trending on social media and other online platforms.

This time around, Lutterodt who doesn’t see anything strange about cheating in marriage said married men must date single ladies, and the vice versa, to teach them about marriage.

He made the statement of Etv’s ‘Men’s Lounge’ programme hosted by Nana Yaw Odame on the topic “Married Men And Cheating A Perception Or Reality”.

“Married men must date single ladies to teach them about marriage and married women must date young guys to teach them marriage,” the controversial counsellor claims.

However, when challenged by a co-panelist on the show, Lutterodt tried to do damage control by saying that his definition of dating is based on friendship without sexual relationship.

Watch him in the video below as he was at his controversial self: