According to a report by Adomonline.com, the deceased had served notice of her intention to opt-out of the marriage to avoid physical abuse and unfair treatment.

Her threat to divorce her husband did not go down well with him, and he had threatened to kill her before carrying it through despite pleas by his little daughter to spare her mother.

She reportedly told Nhyira FM’s Nana Awuku that her dad angrily stormed the house and chased his now-deceased mother around and eventually pushed her to the ground before shooting her in the ribs and chest.

She said she had to flee for her life to avoid being killed in addition to her mother because of how her father was full of anger and wouldn’t listen to her plea with him to spare her mother.

“I begged him to stop but he refused so I had to run for my life over fears of being shot too because he was very angry.

“I wanted to save my mother but I couldn’t and I wish my uncles were around to save her,” she narrated amid tears as quoted by Adomonline.com.

The alleged murderer has been arrested and is currently in police custody.