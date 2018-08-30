147 pounds of cocaine discovered in pineapples

news

Criminals are getting more and more sophisticated by each passing moment in their modus operandi so as to beat law enforcement agencies.

The story of Police in Spain having seized about 147 pounds of cocaine smuggled from Costa Rica in hollowed-out pineapples gives credence to this fact.

The law enforcement officers said the cocaine filled pineapples had been shipped from Costa Rica via the Portugese port of Setubal and finally made their way into Madrid before they were intercepted at MercaMadrid market.

For time being, about seven suspects are said to have been arrested in connection with the crime.

A mind-blowing video of the hollowed-out pineapples and how faultlessly they were filled with the illicit hard drug was share online by the police.

Watch video below: