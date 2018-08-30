Pulse.com.gh logo
Students slaughter teacher to death for refusing to buy them alcohol


Bloody!!! Students slaughter teacher to death for refusing to buy them alcohol

Before his brutal murder, Manases Ongole from Teso is reported to have taught Kiswahili at Guu Secondary school for the past 10 years.

Students slaughter teacher to death for refusing to buy them alcohol play

Two Secondary School students and a first university student are currently in the grips of Kenyan police for allegedly hacking their teacher to death at a shopping center for refusing to buy them bear.

A report by Tuko.co.ke indicated that the bloody act was committed at Nyamaroka shopping centre in Upper Nyakach, Kisumu county on the night of Wednesday, August 29.

Before his brutal murder, Manases Ongole from Teso is reported to have taught Kiswahili at Guu Secondary school for the past 10 years.

Witnesses’ account suggest that Manases Ongole was in the company of the three suspects and another friend in a restaurant within the shopping centre on the day of his untimely death.

It is reported that the students who were already drunk again requested that the deceased buys them extra bear, which he refused, ostensibly having gauged their already bad state.

Students slaughter teacher to death for refusing to buy them alcohol play

 

This did not go down well with the suspects, and they went outside the shopping centre to layambush for their teacher, wielding machetes and other dangerous weapons.

Witnesses say as soon as the teacher and his friend stepped out of the restaurant to reach for their motorcycle, the suspects attacked them and killed them instantly.

As if they did not realise the gravity of the crime they had committed, the suspects reportedly went to sleep in the same house just about a kilometre away from the scene.

After their arrest, police reportedly recovered the weapons they used in committing the crime together with their blood stained clothes, all of which have been kept as exhibits to help in further investigation and prosecution.

