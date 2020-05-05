The teenage groom identified as Abraham Samuel Onuoha has reportedly got married to the bride identified as Anurika John in Nigeria’s Abia State.

Reports say the groom is the only son of his late father Abraham Onuoha who died in 2010.

The wedding ceremony was held on Sunday 26 April 2020 in Amaiyi Igbere in Bende L.G.A of the state, leaving many people in a state of surprise with some wondering what could have compelled the youngster to make such a far-reaching decision at such a tender age.

See photos of the ceremony below:

15-year-old boy marries 22-year-old woman (photos)

