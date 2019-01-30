16-year-old girl married to alleged demented elderly man from a rich family

The widely talked about marriage is reported to have taken place in Ozubulu of Nigeria’s Anambra State.

According to a social media user identified as Vivian Queenstine Diora, the young girl was from a poor family background, so her family thought marrying her off to the elderly man would be a breakthrough for them.

The unhappy woman further claimed that the elderly man “is not normal and at the same time he is a drunkard, and he will be at least 56 years old. Now his family wants to marry a wife for him, and they got this small girl for him,” she alleged.

Posting photos of the ‘newly wedded couple’, Vivian Queenstine Diora wrote:

“This man in the picture carrying this girl on his leg is by name Izuchukwu Igwilo from the well-known very rich Igwilo family in Ozubulu Anambra State.

“The man himself "Izuchukwu" is mentally unbalance. He is suffering from demented brain. He is not normal and at the same time he is a drunkard, and he will be at least 56 years old.

“Now his family wants to marry a wife for him and they got this small girl for him. A 16 years old girl, this girl is from a very poor family... POVERTY IS A VERY BIG BASTARD ...,

“The family of this small girl did not waste time to hand over their daughter to Izu's family just because the Igwilo family are very rich. This girl is under age for Heaven sake.

“This is completely evil. Yes a big evil because Izu will not be the one to be servicing this girl because he cannot do anything. This girl will turn to a sex slave to that family and the community (Everybody will just be collecting their own share)

“Devil shame on you.

“I know that they brainwashed this girls family that the girl will take care of Izu's large share of land's and other properties, but that will not make them to destroy this little girls future.

“Ndi Ozubulu come and defend ur self.”