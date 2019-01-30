Jackline Chuwa who won the 2008 Miss Tanzania tied the knot with her husband identified as Leonis Ngasa late last year.

A source close to the former beauty queen is reported as saying that Ngasa heard her cheating rumour from a neighbour, but chose to ascertain its veracity by witnessing it himself.

He then laid ambush for the newly wedded wife and shockingly caught her in the act of cheating with another man.

Failing to control his anger, Ngasa reportedly pounced on his adulterous wife and beat her to pulp.

“The husband was informed that his wife was with someone else near Tabata High School. He went there running and caught his wife red-handed,” a source told Tuko.co.ke.

Wondering what happened to the strange man Jackline was caught cheating with? Reports say he took to his heels as his illicit lover was being assaulted.

The beauty queen was beaten to the extent that Ngasa himself thought it necessary to rush her to the hospital, having seen the extent of injury she sustained.

It is reported that police arrived at the scene some few minutes later and proceeded to the hospital where they arrested Ngasa.