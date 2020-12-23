Man causes a stir as he is seen selling live crocodile in traffic

On Tuesday, December 22, passersby could not believe their eyes when they saw a man moving from one car to the other in a traffic jam at the G.R.A Phase 2 area of Nigeria’s Rivers state capital, Port Harcourt with a huge live crocodile on his shoulders.

He was seen advertising it to road users especially those driving posh cars, ostensibly to get good money.

The crocodile was so huge that it got the attention of passers-by who could not resist stopping to catch a proper glance at the reptile.

Photos of the crocodile hawker went viral online with netizens wondering where the man was able to get a live crocodile in Port Harcourt.

What remains unclear is whether he was able to sell the crocodile and for how much.

