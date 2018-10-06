Pulse.com.gh logo
2-year-old shreds over $1,000 his parents saved to pay a debt


A two year old boy has shredded over $1000 his parents were saving to pay a debt.

According to the father of the toddler, they were saving towards getting Utah Football tickets.

Ben and Jackee Belnap had saved up $1,060 but when they went for the money they couldn't find it.

 

"So me and my wife had been saving up to pay for our Utah_Football tickets in cash. We pulled our money out yesterday to pay my mom for the season... Well we couldn’t find the envelope until my wife checked the shredder. Yup. 2 year old shredded $1,060," He tweeted.

They then saw the envelope fontaining the money in the shredder.

The couple, CNN reports, they suspect their curious toddler, Leo, was copying what he saw his mom do.

"Leo helps me shred junk mail and just things with our name on it, or important documents we want to get rid of," the mother said.

