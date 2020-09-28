According to reports, the trained civil engineer named Zama Philisiwe Zungu inherited the passion for construction from her father, who is also a builder. She then enrolled at the Umgungundlovu TVET College in her home city in 2014

The South-African female engineer from Pietermaritzburg became a sensation last month when the country celebrated Women’s Month. Pictures of her preparing the cement, making all the measurements and stacking the building blocks all by herself went viral on various social media platforms, warming hearts and provoking admiration.

The reason why Zama gained so many accolades for engaging in construction work is the fact that it is a male-dominated field of work, demanding a lot of energy and skills.

She is reported as saying that she had never worked in construction before, but the practical exams she had passed during college gave her the confidence that she could build the extension to her house by herself.

“This is what I am good at. Renovating my home is very fun and exciting at the same time, practicals are more fun than theory,” Zama is quoted as having said.

Her ambition is to own a construction company and empower more women in the engineering industry.

“Always put your best in everything that you do, never underestimate the power of pouring your heart in what you do. Always seek to improve and empower yourself,” Zungu advised other women.