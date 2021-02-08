A Twitter user identified as Kevin Emmilie was the first to share a photo of herself and the man she was obviously head over heels in love with before realizing that she was daydreaming. According to her, she met the guy on Twitter.

To her and everyone’s surprise, Nya Lacekocot too shared an image of the same guy which shows the two of them chilling.

"So did we," she captioned the photo in response to Kevin's post.

As if that was not heartbreaking enough, Sharon Kiwanuka too posted another photo of the mase man, saying: "Small world, us too."

In two of the photos, the bald-headed but bearded man is seen wearing the same designer short-sleeve dress, while in the third one, he wears a different designer dress.

READ ALSO: Man sues church over a piece of land and wins, returns to the same church for thanksgiving

According to the three ladies, if one of them did not share a photo with the man on Twitter, they all would not know that they have been dating one man.

In other news, a young Ghanaian lady has said that living with her boyfriend at the Osu cemetery in Ghana’s capital Accra has made her fearless because there’s nothing more fearful.

The lady identified only as Abena told EyeGhana in an interview that she stays with her mother at Ablekuma but visits her lover who lives at the Osu cemetery.

She is reported as saying that her mother knows about the fact that her boyfriend lives at the popular cemetery but has no reservations about it.

She added that Michael himself is comfortable living in the midst of the dead and keeps urging her to put away all fears because she will be buried in a cemetery too when she dies.

Further allaying her fears, Abena narrated how Michael told her that the dead don’t reside in the cemetery because once they are buried, they exit there.