At age 32, a Ugandan Oxford student who could not bear anymore the pressure from family and friends to get married and settle down, chose to marry herself.

Lulu Jemimah was apparently being reminded constantly of age not being her friend, and she decided to put matters to rest.

Shockingly, the entire event cost her just £2 for her taxi to the venue, and she got other things free of charge from friends. She wore a wedding gown and placed a ring on her finger, among other things, just like any normal marriage ceremony.

Lulu explained her decision to marry herself, saying: “I have a strong passion in life and I am committed to achieving my goals at becoming an academic.

“But all my family wanted to ask me was when I planned to get married – which is very important back in Uganda – followed by when I would be having children and starting a family.

“My father wrote my wedding speech when I turned 16. Every birthday my mother prayed for me and in recent years this has included a plea for a good husband.

“But I just didn’t want to think about walking up the aisle. It’s not the thing which keeps me up at night.”

With the help of some friends, Lulu celebrated both her birthday and ‘self’ wedding ceremonies at the same time and she said it was fun.

“One of my closest friends Karin reminded me that I had a lot to celebrate this year like getting into Oxford and I joked that I would show up in a wedding dress.

“We had been talking about this marriage pressure and she loved the idea so much that she offered to get me the wedding gown.

“Then I decided, you know what weddings seem so important here – I will marry myself,” Lulu said.

According to gistreel.com, a friend who works as a web designer made and printed her invites, and her friend paid to hire her dress, while her brother baked her cake.

“It’s shocking the price of wedding gowns in Uganda but when I told them I was marrying myself they offered to find me their cheapest dress.

“I then spent a few minutes talking to friends and awkwardly explaining that there was no groom – most of them knew by this point.

“I was extremely happy. So many friends showed up, as well as international and local journalists, film directors and feminist entrepreneurs.

“Marriage is an expression of love and commitment, however for many people back home, it is still considered the only way to guarantee a woman’s financial security.”

But is this the kind of marriage her parents have been pressurising her for? How did they react to Lulu’s ‘self’ marriage?

She said: “When we talked the next day she was a bit confused and slightly hurt, but explained that by even wearing a wedding dress it proved I was ready for marriage.

“My father still maintains that he doesn’t know what to say.”

Marriage is important, but it is equally important to exercise restraint to find the right person to spend one’s life with rather than tying the knot with someone just for the sake of it.