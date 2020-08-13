The sad incident occurred at Dadieso in the Western North region.

Recounting her ordeal, the youngster told C.J. Forson on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem on Thursday that she feels pain anytime she urinates and releases her bowels.

According to the victim, she was on her way home after her mother had sent her to the suspect only for him to grab her and defile her.

“I went to deliver corn to the suspect when he held me against my will and raped me, after defiling me for the first time, he felt he wasn’t enjoying the act enough and so he used a knife to cut my private parts to widen it to make him feel more comfortable sleeping with me,” Adomonline.com quoted her as saying.

“He told me he will sleep with me over and over again and after doing that he left me for dead in a nearby bush. Now, I can’t urinate properly and feel pain anytime I urinate or want to release my bowels. I am suffering and I need help,” she cried.

Reports say the teenage suspect will be put before the Bibiani Circuit Court on Thursday, August 13.