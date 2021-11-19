45-year old man electrocuted to death while saving bird from high-tension wire (video)

According to timesofindia.indiatimes.com, the incident happened at Malpur town of Aravali district in India.

The news website disclosed that bystanders tried to prevent Dilip Vaghela from climbing the electric pole three consecutive times but he wouldn’t listen.

The fourth time, when he climbed, the people left him to his fate and he went up the 50-feet-high electric pole.

He then attempts to remove the bird which was struggling for freedom from the electric wire, using a stick.

While trying to liberate the bird, the stick hit the 11KV wire, causing it to spark and throw him off.

The video shows him falling off the electric pole from the scary height and sprawling on the hard ground 50 feet below.

Some bystanders are seen rushing to lift his lifeless body from the ground, but it was too late.