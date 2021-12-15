As if the above-mentioned was not disheartening enough, it is reported that those of them that work with the Heal Ghana module are owed seven months allowance arrears, while others on other modules are owed varied number of months.

Co-hostess of TV3’s New Day, Berla Mundi took to her Twitter page on Wednesday, December 8 to highlight the plight of the graduates, asking the NABCO secretariat when it intends to pay them.

Apparently, the graduates have been suffering in silence and were only praying for an opportunity to express their frustrations. They took advantage of Berla’s tweet to reveal that they are owed between two and seven months.

They bemoaned how unbearable life has been for them over the months, saying the government has disappointed them.

Some of the NABCO trainees further decried how they have not been receiving any communication from the secretariat about their allowances and their fate ever since they were asked to continue their services to the nation after the official expiration of their three-year contract.

The government had initially communicated to the over 92,000 trainees that their services ended in October but later asked them to stay on for permanent employment, following public outcry and wide expression of disappointment.

In response to the high unemployment in the country, the government set up NABCO and engaged the graduates in 2018 and deployed them to assist in various sectors of the economy, purposely to train and get them ready for the job market as well as a possible integration into the public service.