Nba Tikuma was convicted on his own plea, and accordingly sentenced by the High Court.

Police prosecutors said the victim complained of severe abdominal pain with blood oozing from her private part.

“The victim when confronted, mentioned Nba Tikuma as the one who lured her to his room under the pretext of buying fish and forcibly had sexual intercourse with her,” the court heard.

When Nba Tikuma was confronted, he admitted to the offence.

The victim was rushed to the Savelugu Municipal Hospital for medical attention.

Nba Tikuma was later arrested and transferred to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit in Tamale where he was put before the Tamale High Court.

He pleaded guilty to the charge of defilement and was thus convicted and sentenced.

