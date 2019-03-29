55-year-old woman gives birth to her own grandchild as her married daughter has no womb

It is reported that during her teenage, doctors discovered that Tracey does not have a womb, but her ovaries and fallopian tube functioning appropriately. This was after a scan had been conducted following her inability to menstruate at age 15.

When she turned 16, she was diagnosed with MRKH (Mayer-Rokitansky-Küster-Hauser Syndrome) – a condition that causes the vagina and uterus to be underdeveloped or absent, although external genitalia are normal, report say.

With the said condition, Tracey cannot have a child of her own, hence her mother, Emma Miles took up the challenge to help her have a child (through surrogacy).

Years later, Tracey and her 40-year-old husband, named only as Adam, decided to opt for fertility treatment, and remembering her mother’s willingness to be of help, they considered her.

With the support of her 61-year-old father, Robert Miles who reportedly assured in writing through his lawyer that his wife would give parental rights to Adam and Tracey once the baby was born, Mrs Miles got pregnant for her daughter.

Reports say about nine weeks ago, she gave birth to a bouncing baby girl named Evie.

Elated Tracey is quoted as saying: “Every moment of heartache was so worth it just to have our little bundle in our arms. I am so grateful to mum for her amazing gift to us.”