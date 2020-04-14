The agony stricken couple shared heartbreaking photos of their six-month-old baby, saying she had just survived heart surgery and has now been diagnosed with Coronavirus.

Reports say the poor baby Erin Bates, nicknamed ‘miracle baby’ is now on an oxygen machine as she has been struggling with windpipe problems since birth.

She was born weighing just 5lbs 4oz, and after months of treatment, her parents felt she stood a good chance of recovery but unfortunately, she tested positive for the deadly COVID-19 on Friday.

The pictures of the baby released by Metro UK with the consent of her parents, show her lying in the hospital on a Continuous Positive Airway Pressure machine supplying oxygen, surrounded by wires, tubes and equipment.

The baby’s father Mr Bates who happens to be a mechanic for Toyota said: “People are still not taking this outbreak seriously and that upsets me. I take it personally.

“Even before we went into lockdown, when we went into a supermarket, we were anxious because our daughter is susceptible to viruses.

“But people still don’t seem to have any concept of personal space.

“There was a picture I’ve seen of a beach where there was an ice cream hut open with people queuing outside like it was a normal day. It horrifies me that people still are not sticking to the lockdown measures. It does upset both of us.”

According to him, when their daughter was born, he and his wife were ‘over the moon’ because they had been trying for 10 years to conceive and had been told they might not be able to have children. Now she’s born and she’s been fighting for her life from the very first day of her journey on earth.

Erin Bates is reported to have had open-heart surgery in December, and in January, she also suffered a respiratory syncytial virus, which causes bronchiolitis and pneumonia in babies and can be fatal. She then suffered tracheomalacia and bronchomalacia which required the use of the CPAP machine.

Posting on Facebook about her daughter’s diagnosis, Mrs Bates, a travel agent, wrote:

“Both myself and Wayne are utterly heartbroken yet again that we are in a position where we may lose our little girl if she doesn’t carry on fighting.

“Please, please, please keep Erin in your prayers. We can’t lose her over this virus. She has battled through too much – we need her, she completes us.

“I hope that those who haven’t taken this virus seriously read this and I hope it now sinks in.”