Before her latest imprisonment, the Kenyan woman was reportedly an ex-convict who engaged in the robbery operations at Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa counties between 2018 and 2019.

Joyce Wairimu Kariuki, an ex-convict of Shimo La Tewa GK Prison was on April 23, 2019, arraigned at Loitoktok Law Courts and charged with robbery with violence, according to Tuko.co.ke.

The Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said they arrested her following numerous reports of stolen vehicles in the stated regions.

READ ALSO: Video of beautiful deaf and dumb couple exchanging vows in sign language will make your day

"Following numerous reports of stolen m/vehicles especially lorries in Nakuru, Nairobi and Mombasa between 2018 and 2019, DCI Kenya narrowed down on the suspect around whom the thefts revolved despite having been released from the said prison after completing a 15-year jail term,” the DCI is quoted as saying.

Some Kenyans have been reacting to the development with some sympathizing with the convict while others think she simply deserves the sentence.