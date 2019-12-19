However this challenge peaked in the last year due to the incessant robberies that took place in different parts of the country.

Continuing from last year, a number of robberies have taken place in the country that has left Ghanaians in fear this year.

Admittedly, there has been a decrease in these robbery cases in 2019, however a few ones caught the attention of citizens.

We recap some of these deadly robberies that occurred in 2019.

Chinese killed in Suhum:

A Chinese national undertaking a One District, One Factory Project was killed by armed robbers at Asuboi in the Ayensuano District of the Eastern region in April.

A gang of armed robbers attacked an apartment which housed the Chinese numbering about seven undertaking a One District, One Factory Project and robbed them at gunpoint.

Song Zhao Sheng, 58, died in the process after he was hit at the back of her head with a cement block by the robbers after attempting to resist the robbers.

University of Ghana student butchered by robbers:

Daniel Osei, a final year Psychology student was assaulted by some unidentified armed men who inflicted machete wounds on his head, hand and leg in May.

The student

Daniel Osei was on his way back to his hostel after studying late in the night when he was attacked by the robbers on the Pent-Evandy Hostel road.

Minister's car snatched by robbers:

A vehicle being used by the Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah was snatched by armed robbers at gunpoint in Tamale.

The Toyota Hilux pick-up vehicle with registration number WR 3516-19 according to police sources t had picked the Minister from Damongo and was dropped off at the Tamale airport to attend an official meeting in Accra.

Savannah Regional Minister, Salifu Adam Braimah

While returning to Tamale township, the driver only identified as Eliasu was attacked by armed men numbering about five who seized the vehicle and later tied him to a tree in the bush and fled with the vehicle.

Some persons who later spotted him fastened to the tree while going to the farm, rescued him after which an official complaint was lodged with the Northern Regional Police Command.

Robbers kill policewoman at checkpoint:

A female police officer was shot dead by suspected armed robbers at a checkpoint in the Sagnarigu Municipality of the Northern Region.

She was among three officers stationed at a checkpoint close to fuel filling station.

Slained police woman

The three police officers at the checkpoint, a male and two females, were attacked by the robbers who gunned down the female officer before stealing weapons belong to the police.