Reports say the Management of Alvan Ikoku Federal College of Education in Nigeria has confirmed the death of the senior lecturer, simply identified as Mr. Echetama.

He died in a lecture hall on Tuesday, February 16, 2021, to the surprise of students as he never showed any sign of unwellness.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the Acting Public Relations Officer of the college, Joseph Okwulehi, who confirmed the death to newsmen in his office on Wednesday, said the Provost of the college is engrossed in series of emergency meetings over the issue.

He added that the management has advised the staff and students of the institution to be calm and wait for the official position of the institution on the issue.

“I can confirm to you that a senior lecturer slumped in a classroom on Tuesday and was confirmed dead at the Federal Medical Center, Owerri,” Joseph Okwulehi is quoted as saying.

Before his death, Echetama was a senior lecturer at the Department of Business Education.

It is reported that the mysterious incident has left students in a state of fear with some of them avoiding lectures following rumours that the lecturer’s death had something to do with COVID-19.

NAN further reported that students were seen on Wednesday vacating school hostels, while others fled the school premises for the fear of contracting the dreaded virus.

A final year student of the institution, Frederick Anyawu, said the development had forced lecturers to suspend lectures and students too decided to keep away from the college until the issue is sorted out.