7 people electrocuted at Amanfrom, 5 others receiving treatment at the hospital

Andreas Kamasah

Seven people were reportedly electrocuted during a downpour on Friday evening at Amanfrom, a farming community in the Asutifi South District of the Ahafo Region.

According to the Ghana News Agency, Five others, who sustained serious burns, are currently responding to treatment at the Hwidiem St Elizabeth Hospital.

It is reported that a heavy storm at 5:30 pm caused extensive damages to property and several electrical poles in the community and live wires electrified some houses in the town.

The news agency further reported that some residents who were believed to have touched iron gates and metal objects in the electrified houses were rushed to the hospital, but were unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival.

Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye who confirmed the incident condoled with the bereaved families and promised that government will support them, including the injured who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

He visited the victims in the company of Robert Dwomoh Mensah, the Asutifi South District Chief Executive and some officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation.

The charred bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the hospital.

Andreas Kamasah

