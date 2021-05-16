7 people electrocuted at Amanfrom, 5 others receiving treatment at the hospital

It is reported that a heavy storm at 5:30 pm caused extensive damages to property and several electrical poles in the community and live wires electrified some houses in the town.

The news agency further reported that some residents who were believed to have touched iron gates and metal objects in the electrified houses were rushed to the hospital, but were unfortunately pronounced dead upon arrival.

Ahafo Regional Minister, George Boakye who confirmed the incident condoled with the bereaved families and promised that government will support them, including the injured who are receiving treatment at the hospital.

He visited the victims in the company of Robert Dwomoh Mensah, the Asutifi South District Chief Executive and some officials of the National Disaster Management Organisation.