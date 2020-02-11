According to Ghanaweb.com, the controversial man of God made the comments while speaking to his congregation on February 4, 2020, at Tema.

He is reported as saying the Bible is made up of two things, “human opinion and God’s words” but the human opinion takes 70% while God’s words are few.

“Some of you who shiver when you hear Bible says, Bible says, you have to ask which part of the Bible and who is the one saying it. Habbakuk, Paul, 1st John, 2nd John etc were peoples’ mind not God’s word,” he said to applause from his congregation.

In a bid to advise his followers to stop reading the parts of the Bible he deems as human opinion, Obinim added that he only reads the Bible because his Angel brothers refer him to particular places to read.

READ ALSO: Accra: Man accused of defilement tests HIV negative but victim tests positive

He was in the news last week for claiming to have made a Coronavirus holy oil to protect people from contracting the deadly virus.

Well, Obinim has his opinion of the Bible and other men of God may also have a different view but God himself is the final judge.