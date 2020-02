Although it is not clear where the emotional development happened, Adom TV posted a video of the heartbroken man weeping as he tried to carry the children with disability.

What is also not clear is the name of the lawmaker who the equally unnamed woman has ditched her husband for.

READ ALSO: Frustrated jobless lady puts up her “useless” degree on “sale”

Details of the story are sketchy for now, but Pulse.com.gh will update you as and when more details emerge.

Watch the video below: