Counting of the Tuesday, November 3 votes is still underway in the US with the Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden leading the race for the presidency with 264 electoral votes, while the incumbent President Trump of the republican party has 214 electoral votes.

Trump has gone to courts in the various states where vote counting is still ongoing, seeking to stop the process, claiming vote-rigging.

From the figures that have been made public already, Joe Biden requires only 6 electoral votes from the remaining states to hit the 270 votes to take him to the White House.

An interesting video posted on Twitter by @RightWingWatch shows Paula White leading a fervent prayer session to rescue Donald Trump’s victory which is probably believed to have been hijacked by some spiritual forces in favour of Joe Biden.

There is so much desperation in the prayers that she could be heard calling on angels from all over the world including those from Africa.

Meanwhile, some US Twitter users find the prayer service disgusting with some referring to it as psychotic.

According to The Associated Press, results from Nevada (6), Arizona (11), Georgia (16), North Carolina (15), Pennsylvania (20), Florida (29) are yet to be released.