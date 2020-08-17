Angelo Boletti is a pensioner from the Italian town of Castiraga Vidardo, in Lombardy.

Authorities have slapped him with a 166 euro fine as punishment for his cock crowing at 4:30 in the morning which his neighbours say is a nuisance to them.

Per the rules of the city, individuals who intend to keep pets are at liberty to do so but at a minimum distance of 10 metres from neighboring homes.

Angelo did not only breach the rules regarding the distance but also, his rooster named Carlino, crowed loudly as early as 4:30 in the morning and waking up the neighbours.

After receiving several complaints about the bird’s morning routine, police started monitoring Carlino, and after confirming his early crowing decided to fine the retired bricklayer, Odditycentral.com reported.

“I’m speechless. What need was there?” Boletti told Italian newspaper Il Citadino. “They could have told me before about the distance [rule]. I didn’t understand.”

Emma Perfetti, the mayor of Castiraga Vidardo, told journalists that local authorities had no choice but to take action in this case, because of the numerous complaints from neighbors.

Reports say a police officer was assigned to Boletti’s villa during the night to ascertain the veracity of the complaints, and the officer confirmed that Carlino started crowing at around 4:30 in the morning and continued to do so until around 6:00 am.

The 83-year-old complained about being treated unfairly, saying he had not been warned but Mayor Perfetti claims that he had been visited by police early July and told about the 10 meters from neighbours rule.

According to Angelo, the cock was only there temporarily and would be gone in less than 20 days.

He further argued that the cock has been his pet for 10 years but he had to give it out to a friend due to the neighbours’ complaints about his crowing, so he only brought him back recently as his friend was on holiday for 20 days.

The 83-year-old is reported as having hinted of appealing the fine to hopefully have it annulled.