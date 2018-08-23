“After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Man

news

Facebook users have clashed over whether ladies are entitled to any special treatment after sex, especially one on a first date.

The controversy broke following a WhatsApp conversation between a lady and a man who said he had had sex with the lady on their first date and gave her money, but the lady was still not satisfied.

The Nigerian man shared screenshot of the conversation on Facebook and wrote:

“Why Are Ladies Like This? Is Sex A Gift To Men?

“I met this lady on Saturday walking down with her sis. I holla at her then we exchanged numbers. We chatted briefly on Saturday night after she saw a WhatsApp status of me stunting with my guy and revving the streets in my ride while doing a video. She hailed me for being a flexer.

“Fast forward to Sunday Afternoon we chatted and she said she was a bit bored so I invited her over. I picked her up half way at Opebi and we drove to my crib after a brief stopover at Chicken republic for takeaway entertainment.

“We got to the crib and after eating and while watching DSTV I made a move and she said it was early but was moaning and we bleeped two rounds, then I dropped her off at Ikeja with some little transport money 2k. I never asked her out or told her i needed a GF.

“Why do Naija girls feel after sex you owe dem something? So stupidly entitled. Didn’t we both enjoy it? Lmao. Now because I did not call yesterday and text she’s getting pissed off. WhatsApp chat below.”

Facebook users have been expressing mixed reactions about the post. Here are some views below: