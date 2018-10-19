Pulse.com.gh logo
Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulation

Standard Organisation of Nigeria has reportedly confirmed that it received an alert from the the National Intelligence Agency on the said pharmaceutical products smuggled into the country in suitcases and through international mail.

A report by the News Agency of Nigeria indicates that the National Intelligence Agency (NIA) has alerted the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON), National Agency for Food Drugs and Administration Control (NAFDAC), Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) on a Chinese drug made with human flesh which has hit the Nigerian market.

Standard Organisation of Nigeria’s Technical Assistant/Head, Public Relations Bola Fashina, is reported as saying that SON is on the lookout for the products, after receiving alert from the National Intelligence Agency.

The NAN quoted the NIA as saying:

“The South Korean Customs Service, on 30th September 2018 revealed that it has seized 2,751 Chinese drugs/capsules, containing human remains from foetus, infants and flesh imported into the country by some Chinese nationals.

“The manufacturers as claim that the drugs/capsules can boost stamina, cure cancer, diabetes and some other terminal diseases.

Alert: Chinese drug made with human Flesh is in circulation play

 

“The capsules were smuggled in suitcases and through international mail.

“The drug, according to investigations, were made in North Eastern China from babies whose bodies were chopped into small pieces and dried on stoves before being turned into powder.

“Thousands of the drugs were first confiscated in South Korea in 2012.

“South Korean Ministry of Food and Drug Safety indicated that 18.7 billion viruses, including hepatitis B were found the capsules, according to NIA.

“However, it is important for all relevant health regulatory agencies in Nigeria especially the Federal Ministry of Health, NAFDAC, NDLEA and SON to sensitise Nigerians on this development and warn them of the inherent dangers of patronising drugs imported from China.

“The Customs Service, NIPOST and other mail delivery services should also step up monitoring of cargoes and packages with drugs imported into Nigeria,” NIA added.

Inasmuch as the said products may not be on the Ghanaian markets yet, it will be prudent for the relevant state institutions to intensify their surveillance.

