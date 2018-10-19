Student serves colleagues with cookies made from grandparent's cremated ashes

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

A report by Sky News says Californian police are investigating a report that a high school student mixed the cremated ashes of a grandparent into a batch of homemade cookies and shared them with her classmates.

According to the news website, two students are thought to have been involved in the baking of the sandy-textured biscuits, which were sampled by at least nine youngsters at the Da Vinci Charter Academy just west of Sacramento.

Davis Police, lieutenant Paul Doroshov is reported to have told The Sacramento Bee "there could be some emotional issues experienced", though cremated human remains are not poisonous, and none of the students has suffered any ill effects as a result of having consumed the said cookies.

He said the act does not constitute any crime under the laws, saying it will "probably take some legal debate to figure out".

The police have therefore left the matter for the authorities of the Da Vinci Charter Academy to deal with.

Narrating his ordeal, one classmate, Andy Knox is quoted as having told TV station KCRA: "I didn't believe her until she pulled out the urn. She told me there's a special ingredient in the cookie. I was kind of horrified."

It is unclear if Andy also ate the weird cookies.

Meanwhile, a letter addressed to parents quoted head teacher, Tyler Millsap as saying the errant students are remorseful, and the issue has become a "personal family matter".