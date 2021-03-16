Adomonline.com reported a witness as saying that the deceased had employed the services of an ‘okada’ rider.

While going, the deceased asked the unsuspecting rider to take an unusual route which he obliged.

According to the witnesses, the rider narrated that upon getting to an intersection of the bush road, his passenger pressed a knife to his back and threatened to kill him if he makes a wrong move.

Fearing for his life, the helpless rider applied the brake and the robber escaped with the motorbike.

The terrified victim then raised an alarm and his colleagues quickly gave the robber a hot chase before he was arrested.

The angry youth beat the alleged robber to a pulp, leading to his death.

A video in possession of Adomonline.com captured the moment the robber was fighting for his life while residents, both young and old threw objects at him.

The news portal said the unconscious robber’s leg was tied and dragged around by a rope.

Police officers reportedly rescued him from the irate youth but he could not survive.