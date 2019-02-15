‘I’m not your brother, I’m an American’ stressed the White man after the Nigerian woman referred to him as her brother. A video of a white man loftily interrogating a Nigerian for begging in Canada would make you squirm uneasily in your seat.

At the beginning of the recording, the white man calls the Nigerian woman a ‘black bitch trying to scam people for money’. He also calls her a panhandler with no dignity and self-respect. And then tells his audience that he is going to mock her a bit.

Gathering from the video, the woman claims to have gone to Canada for studies after which she secured a job. But lost her job and needs money to take care of her son in school and her bills.

READ ALSO: Man fumes after his date looked different from her Instagram photos

But this man subjects her to a demeaning grilling in which he expressed his disgust towards Africans living abroad. According to him, he cannot understand why Africans cannot live a good life in Africa.

He said, “So you people in Africa can’t run your own economy? SO you guys can’t get along with each other, so you run from Africa to Europe to live with white people because you can’t manage your country.”

Watch the full video below.