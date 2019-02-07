A video trending on social media shows what appeared to be angels in Shepherd Bushiri’s church during one of his sermons.

The figures believed to be angels were emitting translucent light all around them. And the moment they were spotted, people in the congregation began to fall, others spoke in tongues and generally behave erratically.

Shepherd Bushiri could be heard saying, “See angels. Angels. Angels. Angels. Have you seen the angels? Look here, angels are here. The power of the Holy Ghost is here. Whatever you need begin to pray right now. Begin to receive.”

WATCH VIDEO HERE:

What would you have prayed for if you were in that congregation?