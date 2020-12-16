According to correcting.com, Rt. Reverend Rufus Victor Ajileye Adepoju has been suspended by the Anglican Church as the Diocesan Bishop in charge of Ekiti West diocese with immediate effect over gross sexual misconduct.

The news website further reported that the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Anglican Communion, conveyed the suspension in a letter dated December 11, 2020, and signed by the Primate, Most Reverend Henry Ndukuba.

Mr. Adepoju has been stripped of his designated role and barred from participating in all activities of the diocese for one year.

The church’s hierarchy reportedly investigated the matter on December 10, 2020, and the bishop allegedly owned up to the sexual misconduct.

For privacy, the names of the reverend and his wife with whom Mr. Adepoju had sex were withheld in the suspension letter.

Mr. Adepoju was urged to use his suspension period to “seek the face of God.”

In other news, some social media users have been reacting to the ordination of a man with dreadlock as a catholic priest with some wondering if the move was proper or a deviation from the Christian doctrine.

Photos from the ordination ceremony have surfaced online showing the new priest wearing stylish dreadlocks. The ordained priest is seen in some of the photos observing Mass and administering Holy Communion to a recipient of the sacrament.

A Twitter user, identified as @MrObi_ who shared the photos on social media said the ordination took place in Canada.

The photos have since gone viral and attracted a lot of reactions with some Twitter users arguing about whether or not it is right for a Catholic priest to have dreadlocks.