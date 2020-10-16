The interesting development ensued on Thursday, October 15 along Aba road where the police officers had been extorting money from road users.

In the video, the soldiers are heard shouting at a police officer who was in the possession of the extorted cash before hitting him. He took to his heels but as soon as he heard one of the soldiers cork his gun, then he froze.

He was ordered to return the cash to the owners and he did with alacrity.

The video was uploaded to social media and it has since gone viral with a lot of Nigerian social media users reacting to it.

Watch the video below: