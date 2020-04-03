On Thursday, April 2, some irate youth in Ugbuwangue community in Warri, Delta state clashed with some soldiers after a youth leader identified as Jospeh Pessu, was allegedly shot dead by one of the soldiers. The reprisal attack reportedly resulted in the death of one soldier.

Now, a disturbing video in circulation online shows some angry uniformed soldiers vowing to rape the women of the Wari town without using condoms and infect them with HIV.

According to the soldiers, all the mothers, wives and daughters of the youth that allegedly killed their colleague will be sexually assaulted in retaliation for the attack on them.

Watch the video of the soldiers’ threat below: