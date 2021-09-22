Angry photographer deletes wedding photos in front of groom over food

“A friend got married a few days ago and wanting to save money, asked if I’d shoot it for them,” she writes. “I told him it’s not really my forte but he convinced me by saying he didn’t care if they were perfect: they were on a shoestring budget and I agreed to shoot it for $250, which is nothing for a 10-hour event.”

On the wedding day, the photographer drove around with the bride to various locations to document the preparations before arriving at the venue and covering the ceremony and reception. It was during the reception that the groom’s expectations for her rubbed the photographer the wrong way.

“I started around 11am and was due to finish around 7:30pm,” she recounts. “Around 5pm, food is being served and I was told I cannot stop to eat because I need to be [the] photographer; in fact, they didn’t save me a spot at any table.

“I’m getting tired and at this point kinda regretting doing this for next to nothing. It’s also unbelievably hot: the venue is in an old veteran’s legion and it’s like 110°F and there’s no AC.”

Finally, the photographer had an exchange with the groom that made her snap.

“I told the groom I need to take off for 20min to get something to eat and drink,” she says. “There’s no open bar or anything, I can’t even get water and my two water bottles are long empty. He tells me I need to either be [the] photographer or leave without pay.

“With the heat, being hungry, being generally annoyed at the circumstances, I asked if he was sure, and he said yes, so I deleted all the photos I took in front of him and took off saying I’m not his photographer anymore.”