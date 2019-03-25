Gistreel.com reported that one Twitter user, @Anisiobi_Mezie shared a handwritten letter from the 16-year-old victim on the social media platform.

According to him, the said teacher realised that the victim was not too good at his subject, so he decided to take advantage of her shortcoming to sexually abuse her. He first made her perform oral sex on him, and now he is demanding sex, as the final exams approach.

Without hiding the teacher’s name he wrote: “School name: Fazi-l-omar Location : iwaya area. She got into a new sch, and her maths teacher took advantage of the fact she’s not sound in the subject and threatened to fail her if she doesn’t comply.

“The teacher’s name is Mr Ajayi Akintunde of Fazi-l-omar school iwaya. I can’t imagine how many other victims this so called Mr Ajayi Akintunde of FAZL-I-OMAR Senior High school has. &”the students and teachers are scared to of.. Talkless of reporting him. @segalink kindly help out this young lady and many others from this sexual abuse @TunjiDisu1.″

From the account of @Anisiobi_Mezie, the victim had just ended her apprenticeship under a friend of his, meaning that she was an apprentice alongside the schooling.