The two siblings are reported to have been feuding since the 1990s, but the tension has heightened as Malik has accused Barrack of not being honest with him over the house in contention.

According to reports, the 29-acre Martha’s Vineyard estate which Barrack and his family currently occupy is a rented property.

However, a recent report by TMZ claimed that the former president has offered to buy the house having lived in it and liked it.

The reports of Obama attempting to buy the house has triggered the fury of his brother Malik who resorted to twitter to vent his anger.

“A rising tide lifts all boats but not in Barack Obama‘s case. Buys a $15 million home and tells me to my face that he’s broke. Slick folks” Malik wrote.

READ ALSO: 18-year-old girl narrates how two ‘pastors’ kidnapped her at Aflao, raped her multiple times for 4 months

Malik must have asked his brother for some help, but Obama was not in a position to help, claiming to be broke, for which reason the former is suspecting the latter of dishonesty.

The property in question is a beachfront, 6,892-square-foot main house with seven bedrooms.

Meanwhile, some Twitter users did not sympathise with Malik as he was seeking. Some of them did not mince words at all in making it clear to him that the former US president is not obliged to meet his demands at all cost.

Below are some of the twitter comments:

Barrack Obama’s elder brother fights him over a house

Barrack Obama’s elder brother fights him over a house