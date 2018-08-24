Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy

news

A beautiful young bride has brought mockery upon herself after she appeared wearing a scary frown on her face throughout the entire proceedings of her marriage to a man who looks old enough to be her grandfather.

As if she was at gunpoint to marry the old man or die, the lady held a bouquet of flowers reluctantly and turned her frowned face away from the man, portraying total hatred for the groom.

The traditional marriage is said to have happened at Aguata in Nigeria’s Anambra state, and photos of the event have been circulating online and attracting ridiculous reactions.

Some people wondered what could have gotten her attracted to the man, while others feared she might be subjecting her life to bondage.

See some Facebook reactions below: