Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy


Do Or Die! Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy

As if she was at gunpoint to marry the old man or die, the lady held a bouquet of flowers and turned her frowned face away from the man, portraying total hatred for the groom.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy play

A beautiful young bride has brought mockery upon herself after she appeared wearing a scary frown on her face throughout the entire proceedings of her marriage to a man who looks old enough to be her grandfather.

As if she was at gunpoint to marry the old man or die, the lady held a bouquet of flowers reluctantly  and turned her frowned face away from the man, portraying total hatred for the groom.

The traditional marriage is said to have happened at Aguata in Nigeria’s Anambra state, and photos of the event have been circulating online and attracting ridiculous reactions.

Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy play

 

READ MORE: Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood

Some people wondered what could have gotten her attracted to the man, while others feared she might be subjecting her life to bondage.

See some Facebook reactions below:

 

 

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Be Warned!!! “Praying while naked is like trying to seduce God to answer you, it’s witchcraft” – Pastor Be Warned!!! “Praying while naked is like trying to seduce God to answer you, it’s witchcraft” – Pastor
Scary!!! Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood Scary!!! Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood
Debate: Who is the most 'stubborn' man in the Bible? Debate Who is the most 'stubborn' man in the Bible?
Tantrum! “Any man who loves his mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man Tantrum! “Any man who loves his mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man
Lessons: How to "end unprofitable/Toxic relationships with profitable actions" – Lady shares experience Lessons How to "end unprofitable/Toxic relationships with profitable actions" – Lady shares experience
“After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Man “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Man

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril
Pulse Filla: Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven Pulse Filla Rev Obofuor joins the non-believers as he says there is no heaven



Top Articles

1 “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Manbullet
2 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014...bullet
3 In Jesus' Name Pastor resurrects "dead" girl in churchbullet
4 Do You Agree? If you “Remove sex from relationships, a lot of...bullet
5 Deadly snake Pastor almost killed by deadly snake he was using...bullet
6 Abomination! Father caught having sex with sonbullet
7 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale...bullet
8 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates...bullet
9 Assault Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse at...bullet
10 Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills...bullet

Related Articles

Scary!!! Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood
Debate Who is the most 'stubborn' man in the Bible?
Tantrum! “Any man who loves his mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man
Lessons How to "end unprofitable/Toxic relationships with profitable actions" – Lady shares experience
“After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Man
Do You Agree? If you “Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people will have nothing to offer” – Juliet Ibrahim
Heartbreaking!!! Frustrated mother leaves sad note with adorable baby she abandoned in a bush
Assault Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse at Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital
Video Could this be juju or a mere display of creativity?
In Jesus' Name Pastor resurrects "dead" girl in church

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices, exposes...bullet
3 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
4 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet
5 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
6 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
7 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing his...bullet
8 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
9 Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community...bullet
10 Video Fitness model who almost died after fake butt...bullet

Filla

Heinous crime Outrage as 12-year-old girl is strangled after testifying in court
The notorious Lawrence Anini
Pulse List 8 notorious criminals Nigerians can never forget
STI Rare STI that causes genitals to rot and erupt found in woman
Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him
Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him