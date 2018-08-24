Beautiful bride frowns as she weds ‘toothless’ sugar daddy

As if she was at gunpoint to marry the old man or die, the lady held a bouquet of flowers and turned her frowned face away from the man, portraying total hatred for the groom.
As if she was at gunpoint to marry the old man or die, the lady held a bouquet of flowers reluctantly and turned her frowned face away from the man, portraying total hatred for the groom.
The traditional marriage is said to have happened at Aguata in Nigeria’s Anambra state, and photos of the event have been circulating online and attracting ridiculous reactions.
READ MORE: Naked man overdose on Tramadol chases woman with erected manhood
Some people wondered what could have gotten her attracted to the man, while others feared she might be subjecting her life to bondage.