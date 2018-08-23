Pulse.com.gh logo
The incident was disclosed by the authority’s Head of Tobacco and Substance Abuse Olivia Boateng at the AMCAG’s general meeting on the theme “The Fight Against Abuse of Opioids – The Role of MCA’s”.

The Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) has revealed that the police in Sunyani in the Eastern region recently arrested a naked young man believed to be overdose on Tramadol, chasing up a naked young lady with erected penis.

The incident was disclosed by the authority’s Head of Tobacco and Substance Abuse Olivia Boateng at the AMCAG’s general meeting on the theme “The Fight Against Abuse of Opioids – The Role of MCA’s”.

Myjoyonline.com quoted her as saying: “The police said during their night patrol in Sunyani recently they saw this naked young lady who was running very fast and sweating profusely. Soon afterwards, another young man who was also sweating profusely was seen running after her so the police realized there was something wrong, for which reason they moved in to rescue the young lady.”

Apparently, the lady and the young man who was reportedly sweating profusely were engaged in sexual intercourse, but she could not bear the longevity and vigorousness of the encounter, hence she chose to flee.

Olivia Boateng decried the rise in abuse of the hard drug among the youth lately and how it influences them to commit crimes, urging stakeholders to support the FDA in the fight against Tramadol abuse.

She warned drug sellers to “desist from selling unregistered tramadol because the sale of unregistered tramadol comes with a penalty of GH¢20,000 and a jail term of 10 years.”

Buttressing the FDA’s warning against the sale of unregistered tramadol, president of AMCAG, Constance Abbey said: “We must know that once we go behind the counter in the pharmacy, we are dealing with people’s lives and health. Therefore, that is not the place and time to engage in trial and error.”

Abuse of Tramadol among Ghanaian youth heightened recently and the Food and Grugs Authority and other stakeholders have been waging relentless war on the trend.

