news

Some twitter users have been debating about who was the hardest man in the Bible, and the views expressed by some of them about the subject are really marveling.

While some believe Jesus was the hardest, others have their own reasons why they think Cain, David, Jacob and others were the most stubborn men in the Bible.

READ MORE: "Satanic and evil mind" - Pastor insults passengers for giving him coin

Click here to view the debate.