Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > Filla >

“A man who loves mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man


Tantrum! “Any man who loves his mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man

Seeking to bring some clarity to the age long debate from his point of view, a Nigerian man resorted to social media platform, twitter to unleash some harsh words on men who put their mothers first before their wives.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
“A man who loves mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man play

The debate of whether a married man should love his wife more than his mother lingers on as people have divergent views on the subject matter.

One school of thought believes it is fair for a man to unconditionally love his mother who carried his pregnancy for nine solid month, went through complications over the period and finally gave birth to him, sometimes through caesarian section and its attendant complication, and suffered to take care of him till he became man enough for his wife to fall in love with.

However, another school of thought is of the view that, once a man gets married, his wife and immediate family should be his first priority. Normally, they depend on the holy Bible to buttress their point.

Seeking to bring some clarity to the age long debate from his point of view, a Nigerian man resorted to social media platform, twitter to unleash some harsh words on men who put their mothers first before their wives.

READ MORE: Woman ties up husband’s side chick, smears hot pepper in her vagina

“A man who loves mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man play

 

He said: “Any married man who says he loves his mother more than his wife is ignorant and unarguably immature!!! Mummy’s boy, you don’t deserve to have a wife. Go ahead and marry your mother.”

It is unclear what instigated the attack on the men he referred to as “mummy’s boys”, but he used Bible quotations to back his view.

The man identified as @RealDreylo on Twitter said: “”Honour your father and your mother so that your days maybe long,”” quoting the Bible.

He proceeded to say that the same God said: ““A man shall leave his mother and father and cling onto his wife””.

In conclusion, @RealDreylo said: “That means physically, emotionally, and spiritually! Once you’re married your priority is your wife and kids, not your mom.”

“A man who loves mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man play

“A man who loves mother more than wife is ignorant and immature” – Man play

 

Well, he has made his point, but some people may still disagree with him.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Lessons: How to "end unprofitable/Toxic relationships with profitable actions" – Lady shares experience Lessons How to "end unprofitable/Toxic relationships with profitable actions" – Lady shares experience
“After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Man “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Man
Do You Agree? If you “Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people will have nothing to offer” – Juliet Ibrahim Do You Agree? If you “Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people will have nothing to offer” – Juliet Ibrahim
Heinous crime: Outrage as 12-year-old girl is strangled after testifying in court Heinous crime Outrage as 12-year-old girl is strangled after testifying in court
Pulse List: 8 notorious criminals Nigerians can never forget Pulse List 8 notorious criminals Nigerians can never forget
STI: Rare STI that causes genitals to rot and erupt found in woman STI Rare STI that causes genitals to rot and erupt found in woman

Recommended Videos

Demonstration: Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden Demonstration Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Addiction: 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril



Top Articles

1 'All Die Be Die' Footballer divorces Miss Nigeria 2013, marries 2014 winnerbullet
2 Deadly snake Pastor almost killed by deadly snake he was using during...bullet
3 Abomination! Father caught having sex with sonbullet
4 Bumper Harvest This woman is making millions from the sale of her...bullet
5 Pushed By Unknown Force 14-year-old house help kills elderly...bullet
6 In Jesus' Name Pastor resurrects "dead" girl in churchbullet
7 “After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Manbullet
8 ‘No contribution, no chop’ Woman marries son, says "I...bullet
9 Video Heartless babysitter locks up toddler in washing...bullet
10 Work Of The Devil? Married Ghanaian pastor impregnates...bullet

Related Articles

“After we had sex, she sent me this on WhatsApp” – Man
Do You Agree? If you “Remove sex from relationships, a lot of people will have nothing to offer” – Juliet Ibrahim
Heartbreaking!!! Frustrated mother leaves sad note with adorable baby she abandoned in a bush
Assault Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse at Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital
Video Could this be juju or a mere display of creativity?
In Jesus' Name Pastor resurrects "dead" girl in church
Video Residents turn pothole into community tomato garden
Video 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a day
Video Heartless babysitter locks up toddler in washing machine as he struggles for freedom
Video Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing air through one nostril

Top Videos

1 Who Watches The Journalist? Journalist caught on CCTV camera having sex...bullet
2 Wow! Man caught masturbating close to beautiful lady onboard airplanebullet
3 Confession ‘Evil man’ who used 675 Ghanaians for sacrifices, exposes...bullet
4 The Cup Is Full Married man and landlady get stuck during secret...bullet
5 Mystery!!! Man returns home, meets wife and mechanic dead in...bullet
6 Unimaginable! Man finds snake in bedroom swallowing his wife’s...bullet
7 Bombshell? Obinim’s source of lotto numbers ‘revealed’bullet
8 Addiction 2-year-old boy smokes 40 cigarettes a daybullet
9 Video Shock as missing woman was found found inside a pythonbullet
10 Amazing! Man inflates 12 lorry tyre tubes by blowing...bullet

Filla

Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him
Manhood Gone Little boy cuts off private part of policeman who tried to rape him
Satan's Tricks: 9 Bible verses for when the Devil tempts you
Satan's Tricks 9 helpful Bible verses to turn to when the Devil tries to tempt you
Tired mother leaves sad note with baby she abandoned in a bush
Heartbreaking!!! Frustrated mother leaves sad note with adorable baby she abandoned in a bush
Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse
Assault Physician Assistant remanded for raping nurse at Ankaful Psychiatric Hospital