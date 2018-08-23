news

The debate of whether a married man should love his wife more than his mother lingers on as people have divergent views on the subject matter.

One school of thought believes it is fair for a man to unconditionally love his mother who carried his pregnancy for nine solid month, went through complications over the period and finally gave birth to him, sometimes through caesarian section and its attendant complication, and suffered to take care of him till he became man enough for his wife to fall in love with.

However, another school of thought is of the view that, once a man gets married, his wife and immediate family should be his first priority. Normally, they depend on the holy Bible to buttress their point.

Seeking to bring some clarity to the age long debate from his point of view, a Nigerian man resorted to social media platform, twitter to unleash some harsh words on men who put their mothers first before their wives.

He said: “Any married man who says he loves his mother more than his wife is ignorant and unarguably immature!!! Mummy’s boy, you don’t deserve to have a wife. Go ahead and marry your mother.”

It is unclear what instigated the attack on the men he referred to as “mummy’s boys”, but he used Bible quotations to back his view.

The man identified as @RealDreylo on Twitter said: “”Honour your father and your mother so that your days maybe long,”” quoting the Bible.

He proceeded to say that the same God said: ““A man shall leave his mother and father and cling onto his wife””.

In conclusion, @RealDreylo said: “That means physically, emotionally, and spiritually! Once you’re married your priority is your wife and kids, not your mom.”

Well, he has made his point, but some people may still disagree with him.