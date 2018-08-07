Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

26-year old man high on Tramadol allegedly rapes sister


Substance Abuse 26-year old man high on Tramadol allegedly rapes sister

The victim is said to have attempted suicide by poising herself with DDT but a good samaritan who chanced upon her foiled the attempt. 

  • Published:
File Photo play

File Photo

(File Photo)

A 26-year old man is in the grips of the police for allegedly raping his sister in Yakakrom in the Western Region.

The accused, Isaac Nkansah, is allegedly to have committed this crime while high on the dreaded Tramadol drug.

Narrating the incident, Nkansah allegedly came home from town and found the sister deeply asleep. The suspect took advantage of the situation and had sex with the victim.

READ ALSO: Woman found with wee and Tramadol jailed 10 years in Tamale

5,752 children defiled in Ghana between 2010-2014 (File photo) play

5,752 children defiled in Ghana between 2010-2014 (File photo)

The victim is said to have attempted suicide by poising herself with DDT but a good samaritan who chanced upon her foiled the attempt. 

 

The incident that occurred yesterday [Sunday] evening he said left the victim traumatised. When confronted by the family, Isaac Nkansah, said he was high on tramadol when the incident occurred and has appealed for forgiveness and promised not to repeat the act again.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Illegal Miners: 5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at Bepotenten Illegal Miners 5 Chinese galamsey workers arrested at Bepotenten
Robbery: Lives of nurses at Manya Krobo threatened by armed robbers Robbery Lives of nurses at Manya Krobo threatened by armed robbers
Crime: 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial loss to the state Crime 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial loss to the state
Tragedy: 10-year-old girl killed in accident at Lower Manya Krobo Tragedy 10-year-old girl killed in accident at Lower Manya Krobo
Fantasy Dome: Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12 Fantasy Dome Comedians promise to lock down Accra at Glo Laffta fest on Aug 12
Theft: Planting for Food & Jobs fertilizer worth GH¢600,000 stolen Theft Planting for Food & Jobs fertilizer worth GH¢600,000 stolen

Recommended Videos

Amoatia Ofori Panin II: 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion Amoatia Ofori Panin II 500 homes to be demolished for Okyehene palace expansion
Samuel Atta-Akyea: Report landlords who demand more than one-year advance – Minister Samuel Atta-Akyea Report landlords who demand more than one-year advance – Minister
1 District 1 Factory: 36 factories to be operationalized soon – Akufo-Addo 1 District 1 Factory 36 factories to be operationalized soon – Akufo-Addo



Top Articles

1 Ghana Cocoa Board Opuni trial: Cocobod terminates contract of...bullet
2 Child Trafficking Man arrested in Takoradi for attempting to sell son...bullet
3 Controversial Deal Nana Addo must sack appointees who misled him on...bullet
4 Rent Blues Report landlords who collect more than a year advance -...bullet
5 Corruption Charlotte Osei dragged to Special Prosecutor for...bullet
6 Education Double track system will not run in all SHS- Akufo-Addobullet
7 Sexual Abuse 26-year-old man remanded after sex with his...bullet
8 Crime 9 sacked SSNIT staff charged with causing financial...bullet
9 Tragedy Three dead in a gory accident at Adansi-Fomenabullet
10 Poor Management COCOBOD workers demand immediate...bullet

Top Videos

1 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
2 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As Second Wifebullet
3 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on June 27bullet
4 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
5 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
6 Video Sad tale of Ghanaian journalist who left BBC for...bullet
7 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
8 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
9 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale...bullet
10 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet

Local

Illegal Mining 5 Chinese galamseyers arrested at Jacobu
General Secretary of the Ghana Christian Council, Reverend Dr Kwabena Opuni- Frimpong
Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong
Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing
Listening President Fisherfolk thank Akufo-Addo for stopping ban on fishing
In Ashaiman Okada business has reduced crime, says Ashaiman MP