26-year old man high on Tramadol allegedly rapes sister

A 26-year old man is in the grips of the police for allegedly raping his sister in Yakakrom in the Western Region.

The accused, Isaac Nkansah, is allegedly to have committed this crime while high on the dreaded Tramadol drug.

Narrating the incident, Nkansah allegedly came home from town and found the sister deeply asleep. The suspect took advantage of the situation and had sex with the victim.

The victim is said to have attempted suicide by poising herself with DDT but a good samaritan who chanced upon her foiled the attempt.





The incident that occurred yesterday [Sunday] evening he said left the victim traumatised. When confronted by the family, Isaac Nkansah, said he was high on tramadol when the incident occurred and has appealed for forgiveness and promised not to repeat the act again.