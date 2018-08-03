Woman found with wee and Tramadol jailed 10 years in Tamale

news

The Tamale High Court has sentenced a 30-year old woman to ten (10) years in prison for the possession of Indian hemp and tramadol.

The lady, Nawalatu Rauf, received the sentence for possessing those substances unlawlfully.

She had pleaded not guilty but the court presided over by Mr. Justice Kwame Osei Gyamfi found her guilty and sentenced her accordingly.

Narrating the facts of the case, the police said a combined Police/Military team conducted an operation to rid the Tamale Metropolis of drug users and peddlers.



At about 10pm when the team got to Gunayili, a suburb of Tamale, they were attracted to a drinking bar known as Fizzy's spot by a strong scent of cannabis, which was emanating from the back of the bar.





The team surrounded the area and found the convict sitting with some male companions who were smoking a substance suspected to be cannabis.



Upon seeing the security officials, the men took to their heels but the convict, who had a plastic bucket between her legs could not escape and was arrested.



Upon her arrest, a search was conducted at the back of the spot and 75 parcels of cannabis, 15 sachets of tramadol and another quantity of cannabis wrapped in a polythene bag was found.