Beautiful lady narrates how she recovered from COVID-19 after 23 days

Brenda Cherotich told reporters that she had been visiting the United States since last December, but suspected that she contracted the coronavirus on her flight back to Kenya from London in early March.

She voluntarily went to the government isolation centre in the capital, Nairobi, to begin her treatment where she said staff “treated her well.”

“[COVID-19] is something that can be managed and it is treatable,” Brenda said.

Another man who has also recovered, Brian, said he contracted the virus after interacting with Brenda.

Both recovered Kenyans spoke to President Uhuru Kenyatta via video link during a press briefing.

"Brenda we have been referring to you as patient one because it was necessary for us to keep your details confidential but you are a special woman and a special young Kenyan because immediately you felt something was wrong, realizing what was happening in the world and without being coerced or pushed by your parents you took it upon yourself to go to Kenyatta Hospital and to tell them you were not well. We are very proud of you Brenda," President Kenyatta commended Brenda and Brian.

The President further expressed his desire to meet the two young people at the State House.

"For those of us who are feeling unwell, let us follow the example of these two Kenyans. They have shown us that you can come forward, isolate yourself, receive treatment and recover from this deadly virus.

"Brenda and Brian thank you, Waziri [Health CS Mutahi Kagwe] make sure that over the next few days as you release them you bring them to me, I want to meet them in person, not over the camera, I want to assure Kenyans that this is a deadly disease but when treated we can overcome," he said.

Kenya has confirmed 59 COVID-19 cases since it announced the first one on 13 March.