Villagers watch speechlessly as local chief is buried in Mercedes Benz (video/photos)

A man in Eastern Cape, South Africa was buried in his car while wearing the safety belt.

Reports say two years ago, Tshekedi Pitso told his family that he wanted to be buried inside his favourite car when he dies, and the family thought it necessary to do just that for his corpse now.

Pitso, who was 72 years old at the time the instruction, had bought himself a 1980s E500 Mercedes Benz adding to a fleet of Mercedes Benz that he owned.

His 49-year-old niece Sefora (Pitso) is reported as saying the family was shocked at his uncle’s demand, but he always spoke about how he would love his funeral to be, so they had no option but to comply.

“My uncle made it clear that he wanted to be buried inside his car. He was a lover of Mercedes Benz and as a family, we had to grant him his wish,” she said.

According to reports, the village of Jozanashoek in Sterkspruit, Eastern Cape, where Pitso was a chief and also a member of United Democratic Movement (UDM), came to a standstill on Saturday as their chief was buried in Mercedes Benz.

Pitso, dressed in a cream white suit was towed to his grave dug in the family graveyard. He was seated behind the steering wheel of his favourite car with his hands placed on the steering wheel.

See video and more photos below:

